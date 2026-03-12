As a clip of actress Rashmika Mandanna's mother allegedly making allegations against her former fiance, Rakshit Shetty, has gone viral, the Dear Comrade actress has decided to break her silence on the matter, calling it a serious invasion of privacy. VIROSH Wedding Reception: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Regal in Red Mysore Silk Saree, Vijay Deverakonda in Ivory Silk Kurta (Watch Video).

Urging the netizens to stop spreading the content, the 'Animal' actress dropped a detailed note on her Instagram Stories explaining that the audio being circulated on social media appears to be from a private conversation that took place nearly eight years ago, most likely recorded and shared without the knowledge or consent of those involved. Rashmika stated that in the last eight years, she has endured a lot of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and users.

Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Viral Audio Row - View Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

She further alleged that her words had been taken out of context, creating false narratives just for some views and engagement. Rashmika added that although she chose to be patient all this time, the events of the last 24 hours crossed a line, leaving her with no choice but to address the matter. The Pushpa actress further expressed disappointment that the controversy has caused unnecessary discomfort not just to her but also to her family and those close to her. Rashmika requested that media platforms, influencers, and individuals sharing the content remove it immediately. Anand Deverakonda Grooves With Brother Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna to ‘Sancharame’ (Watch Video).

She even gave a 24-hour window to those circulating the content, failing which she intends to initiate legal action against them. She further wrote, “To everyone who has supported me with kindness, understanding, and love through the years, I remain deeply grateful. I love you and want you to know that random people will not and cannot dictate how we live. We choose. We have to.” 'The Girlfriend' actress added that the decision to speak up and take action was not taken lightly, but it had become necessary to protect her dignity, privacy, and peace at this point.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Rashmika Mandanna). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).