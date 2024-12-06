Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made a rare public appearance together on Thursday night. The B-town couple, who usually keep their outings private, attended a starry event with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, film producer, Anu Ranjan shared pictures posing with the two along with a caption that read, "So much love warmth".

Aishwarya looked elegant in a traditional black outfit. Abhishek complemented her perfectly, as he opted for a tailored black suit. The couple were seen all smiles as they posed for the cameras.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is currently seen in 'I Want to Talk'.

'I Want to Talk' is directed by Shoojit Sircar and stars Abhishek in the lead role. The story "explores complex emotional dynamics with Abhishek playing a pivotal character in the film grappling with deep emotional conflict.

Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri have produced the project under Rising Sun Films. The film was released in theatres on November 22.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2'.

The actress won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024 in Dubai, which took place in September this year.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam, is the sequel to the 2022 film of the same name. Actor Kamal Haasan lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. (ANI)

