Hyderabad, (Telangana) [India], February 22 (ANI): Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest late on Saturday night as a preventive measure ahead of his proposed visit to Kamareddy scheduled for Sunday, February 22.

Speaking over the phone, Rao said, "Police have placed me under house arrest tonight."

Tensions had escalated in Kamareddy following a "ghastly attack" by alleged Congress workers on the camp office of BJP MLA Katipalli Venkata Ramana Reddy. Rao planned to meet the stone-pelting victims in Banswada.

On February 20-21, violent clashes broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Kamareddy town. The tension was sparked by a dispute over Government Degree College land, which BJP MLA Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy alleged was being illegally sold or handled by Congress leaders, specifically targeting Shabbir Ali.

During protests on Saturday, a vehicle belonging to a Congress leader was overturned, and stones were pelted, leading to injuries among party workers and police personnel.

BJP Telangana also condemned the arrest of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) leaders who were planning to protest against the alleged misconduct of Youth Congress workers during the India AI Global Summit in New Delhi.

Rao accused Congress of implementing Sharia Law and neglecting citizens. Rao questioned the Congress government's intentions, asking if they can stand with the citizens.

Rao argued that being prevented from meeting victims of violence is a message that the government will not allow the opposition to stand with citizens. Rao confirmed via phone that he was placed under house arrest at his residence in Tarnaka.

Other senior BJP leaders, including Union Minister Bandi Sanjay, have called the state government's tactics "dictatorial" and an attempt to cover up political failures.

Telangana BJP Chief Ramchander Rao on Tuesday expressed happiness over the party's performance in the recent state civic polls, stating that for the first time it has been able to secure both mayor and deputy mayor positions in a municipal corporation.

Rao emphasised that the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad, and also attacked the opposition, stressing that they came together to defeat the BJP.

"For the first time in Telangana, the BJP has clinched a municipal corporation in Karimnagar, capturing both the mayor and deputy mayor posts... In most municipal parties, such as Adilabad, Kamareddy, and Nizamabad, where the BJP is the single largest party, the Congress, BRS, and AIMIM came together to defeat the BJP. Similarly, in 15 smaller municipalities, the BJP is the single largest party... We are happy that the Telangana people have given us a good number of wards," Ramchander Rao told ANI.BJP candidate Kolagani Srinivas was elected as the Mayor of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation on Monday.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders facilitated him at the Municipal office in Karimnagar following his victory in the elections that were held on 11 February in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities.

Meanwhile, the Congress emerged as a major force in the Telangana municipal corporation elections, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi finished second.

On February 11, elections were held in seven Municipal Corporations and 116 Municipalities across the state, covering 414 wards in the Corporations of Kothagudem, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and Ramagundam, and 2,582 wards in the 116 municipalities. (ANI)

