Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) "Pataal Lok" star Abhishek Banerjee and actor Barkha Singh will star in director Raaj Shaandilyaa's OTT debut "The Great Weddings of Munnes!", which is slated to premiere on Voot Select in 2022.

A Jio Studios Original, the show features Banerjee and Singh in the main lead.

Directed by Sunil Subramani, the story is about a middle-class man's desperate attempts to marry the woman of his dreams leading to a series of hilarious misadventures.

Principal photography will take place in Mathura, Agra, Hyderabad and Jaipur.

“This is my first collaboration with Jio Studios and also my debut in the OTT world. With so many crime and thriller shows being made, I really felt that there should be a comedy show mounted as big as a Bollywood movie. The team at Jio Studios backed my vision and the collaboration has been great so far. Our aim is to change the trend and give the audience an entertaining ride," Shaandilyaa, who directed Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl", said in statement.

Banerjee, a casting director-turned-actor, who has given some of the well-loved performances in the OTT space with shows and movies such as "Mirzapur", "Pataal Lok", "Unpaused", "Ankahi Kahaaniyan" and "Rashmi Rocket", said he was looking for a "good comedy script" when the show came to him.

“I always look for roles that challenge me as an actor and I was really looking for a good comedy script and this is a really funny story. When the makers approached me to play Munnes and narrated it to me, I was completely mind blown. We have begun shooting for the show in Rohtak and I am really looking forward to it.”

Barkha Singh, who is known for "Engineering Girls" and "Murder Meri Jaan", said the show is a "laugh riot".

"My character is so interesting and something I can't wait to play. I'm also looking forward to sharing screen space with Abhishek for the first time. It promises to be a lot of fun.” PTI BK

