Los Angeles, Nov 23 (PTI) "The Idol", a drama series starring music sensation The Weeknd, is officially in the works at HBO.

Accroding to Variety, The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series and also serve as the co-creator.

The show, which was first announced as being in development in June, is set against the backdrop of the music industry. It also stars actor Lily-Rose Depp.

The story centres on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.

Amy Seimetz has been tapped to direct all the six episodes.

Actors Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Steve Zissis, Troye Sivan , Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche are the latest addition to the cast.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, will co-write and executive produce along with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson. Joe Epstein will also write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner.

“When the multi-talented Abel ‘The Weeknd' Tesfaye, Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson brought us ‘The Idol,' it was clear their subversive, revelatory take on the cult of the music industry was unlike anything HBO had ever done before.

"Shortly after, the brilliant duo of Joe Epstein and Amy Seimetz joined forces with the rest of the team, and this dream became a reality," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming. PTI

