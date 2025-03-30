Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Actor Eesha Rebba visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek blessings from Lord Venkateshwara on Saturday. She was accompanied by the director, Tharun Bhascker, on her holy visit.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is one of the most visited religious sites in the nation. It attracts millions of devotees annually.

Also Read | L2 Empuraan: Following Outrage From Right-Wing Supporters, Mohanlal- Prithviraj Film Implement 17 Cuts.

Actress Eesha Rebba donned a yellow saree for the visit. She greeted her fans as she exited the temple.

'Pelli Choopulu' director Tharun Bhascker also visited the temple with his family. He wore an all-white outfit for the visit. He held a prasad in his hands as he made his exit from the temple.

Also Read | Kannappa Release Postponed: Vishnu Manchu's Film Not Coming on April 25, New Date To Be Announced Soon.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the upcoming Ugadi Festival, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making extensive arrangements at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

Earlier, actor Gautham Raju visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The actor offered his prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his sacred visit. He also greeted his fans, who were delighted with Gautham Raju's presence.

On the same day, the lead cast of 'Dilruba' also visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple for the blessing of Lord Venkateswara ahead of their film's release.

It was released on March 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)