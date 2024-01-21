Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Actor Gajendra Chauhan, who is known for playing the role of Yudhishthira in the epic TV show 'Mahabharat', gave credit for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that PM Modi is the "'Yudhishthira' of today's era"

Chauhan hailed PM Modi, ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony and said, "I am confident that 'Ram Rajya' will be established...PM Modi is the Yudhishthira of today's era...He has done whatever he said...This is PM Modi's guarantee."

Several Bollywood celebrities are attending the grand event. Many have left from Mumbai to be part of auspicious occasion. Madhur Bhandarkar, Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Oberoi to many others are all going to be part of the ceremony.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple will be held on Monday at 12:30 pm.

Earlier, the new idol, sculpted by Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum santorum of the temple. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

A host of leaders and dignitaries from all walks of life have been invited to the grand temple opening in Ayodhya.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also perform rituals at the ceremony. (ANI)

