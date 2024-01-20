Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said today that the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha'. On Thursday, a veiled photo of the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled during the installation ceremony in the temple’s innermost chamber. The idol, which depicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old child, was carved by Arun Yogiraj. The eyes of the idol will remain hidden until the ‘Pran Pratishtha’, the ritual of infusing life into the deity, on January 22. However, some images of the idol’s eyes have leaked online. "The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If the eyes can be seen, an investigation should be done on who revealed the eyes and how the pictures of the idol are going viral," Acharya Satyendra Das said. Ram Mandir Consecration: First Images of Ram Lalla Idol Unveiled Ahead of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony (See Pics).

Is Ram Lalla Idol Photo From Ayodhya Leaked Online Fake?

#WATCH | Ayodhya: On the idol of Lord Ram, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das says, "...The eyes of Lord Ram's idol cannot be revealed before Pran Pratishtha is completed. The idol where the eyes of Lord Ram can be seen is not the real idol. If… pic.twitter.com/I0FjRfCQRp — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2024

