Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Telugu actor Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passed away in the early hours of Wednesday in Hyderabad due to illness. She was 70.

She was superstar Krishna's first wife.

"Dear Mom, You are my first Guru, my foundation and my heart. Your love has been my protection. You are the biggest influence in my life. I love you very much. Love and prayers on your further journey," her daughter Manjula Ghattamaneni said in a tweet.

Several film personalities visited her residence to pay respects.

Actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan among others condoled her death.

