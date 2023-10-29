Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): Singer Adele paused her Las Vegas show to pay tribute to Matthew Perry shortly after his death Saturday, reported New York Post.

The British singer-songwriter, 35, shared that she had "never met [Perry] in my life," but said she'll remember his 'Friends' character "for the rest of my life."

"He's probably the best comedic character of all time," Adele told the audience at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, which hosts her Vegas residency.

Matthew Perry, 54, played lovable goofball Chandler Bing on the NBC sitcom 'Friends' from 1994 to 2004. Early reports say Perry died of accidental drowning in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home. 'The Whole Nine Yards' star had long battled drug and alcohol addiction, which Adele noted at Saturday's show.

"He was so open with his struggles with addiction and sobriety, which I think is incredibly, incredibly brave," said Adele, reported New York Post.

Matthew Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in the famous American show 'Friends', which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Along with 'Friends', Matthew Perry appeared in other television series such as 'Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip', 'Go On' and 'The Odd Couple'. He scored two Emmy nominations in 2003 and 2004 for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for his role as Joe Quincy in 'The West Wing'. (ANI)

