Matthew Perry’s sudden death left his fans across the globe and all industry members in a state of shock. He died on October 28 from an apparent drowning in the hot tub. Friends, family and fans, all are mourning the demise of the actor who was popularly known for his role as Chandler Bing on the sitcom FRIENDS. Several fans gathered outside the sitcom’s building, the iconic NYC Apartment, to pay their respects to Matthew. From laying down flowers to handwritten phrases and more, fans remembered ‘Chandler’ with all their hearts. Matthew Perry Death: FRIENDS Actor’s Last Instagram Post Features Him Relaxing in a Hot Tub (View Pic).

Remembering Matthew Perry AKA Chandler Bing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

