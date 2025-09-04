Jasveen Sangha, known as the 'Ketamine Queen', pleaded guilty to selling Matthew Perry the drugs that killed him. On Wednesday (September 3), she pleaded guilty to five federal charges in connection with Matthew Perry's death. Sangha is scheduled to change her previous not guilty plea at a federal court in Los Angeles and could face up to 65 years in prison. Matthew Perry Death Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha to Plead Guilty in Overdose Tragedy.

Ketamine Queen Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty

JAsveen Sangha was charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Matthew Perry, who was struggling with drug addiction and undergoing rehab treatment. The Friends actor died from the acute effects of drugs on October 28, 2023. It was revealed that Sangha supplied the ketamine that Perry injected on the day of his death. Federal indictments also revealed that the 42-year-old “Ketamine Queen” had been selling drugs for years from her North Hollywood apartment, described as the “Sangha stash house.”

Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to five charges in LosAngeles, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors called her LA home, a "drug-selling emporium", and found dozens of ketamine during a raid.

About Jasveen Sangha’s Sentence

The sentencing hearing for Jasveen Sangha has been set for December 10, 2025, in Los Angeles. She is currently being held in federal custody. Sangha is one of five people, including doctors and the actor's assistant, whom officials say supplied ketamine to Matthew Perry, exploiting his drug addiction for personal gain. She also admitted to selling the anaesthetic to Cody McLaury in August 2019, who died hours later at his home from a drug overdose.

Sangha's attorney Mark Gregos said, "My client is accepting her responsibilities. She feels horrible about all of this. Nobody wants to be in the chain of causation."

Matthew Perry's death was initially ruled an accident, but the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California in 2024 revealed that Jasveen Sangha, Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, Dr Salvador Plasenica and Dr Mark Chavez had been charged in connection with his death.

