Los Angeles [US], July 21 (ANI): Actor Adria Arjona, best known for her role in 'Andor' and 'Splitsville', will be seen sharing screen space with Michael B Jordan in 'The Thomas Crown Affair'.

The project also stars Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbaek and Aiysha Hart. Directed by Jordan, the project is currently in production in London and working toward a March 5, 2027 theatrical release date, as per Variety.

Taylor Russell was earlier supposed to pair opposite Jordan.

Drew Pearce wrote the script, with plot details being kept under wraps, following a previous draft written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, which was based on the 1968 original film starring Steve McQueen.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing the picture for Outlier Society, alongside Charles Roven via Atlas Entertainment. Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions' Marc Toberoff also serve as producers. Alan Trustman, writer of the 1968 movie, is an executive producer. (ANI)

