Malcolm-Jamal Warner, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as Theodore "Theo" Huxtable on the iconic sitcom The Cosby Show, has died at the age of 54. Warner tragically passed away from accidental drowning while vacationing in Costa Rica in July 2025, according to media reports. Bill Cosby Opens Up About Working on a TV Show Following His Release From Prison.

Warner's portrayal of Theo Huxtable - the affable, often mischievous only son of the Huxtable family - earned him acclaim and endeared him to millions of viewers during The Cosby Show’s run from 1984 to 1992. As one of the first young Black male characters portrayed with both depth and humour on mainstream American television, Theo became a pop culture fixture and a symbol of a more inclusive TV landscape.

Following his breakthrough role, Warner built a rich and varied career as an actor, director, musician, and spoken word poet. He went on to star in sitcoms like Malcolm & Eddie and Reed Between the Lines, and also appeared in acclaimed dramas such as The Resident, Suits, American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson, 9-1-1 among others.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Dies at 54

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for his role on ‘THE COSBY SHOW,’ has passed away at the age of 54. May He Rest in Peace. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/ubhhUYHwSB — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 21, 2025

In 2015, Warner won a Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for the track "Jesus Children" alongside Robert Glasper and Lalah Hathaway, showcasing his musical talent and deep creative range beyond acting. Dheeraj Kumar Dies: Producer-Director-Actor Passes Away at 79 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

He also directed several television episodes and music videos and was known for using his poetry and performances to speak out on issues of race, social justice, and cultural identity.

Warner's sudden passing has left fans, as they appreciated not only his talent but also his warmth, intellect, and advocacy. Malcolm-Jamal Warner is married and has a daughter, but the actor was very private about his personal life, so their details are not available.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2025 11:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).