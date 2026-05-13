Entertainment News | 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Gets Early 2027 Release Window

Washington DC [US], May 13 (ANI): The highly-awaited second season of 'Ahsoka' finally has a release window.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rosario Dawson, on Tuesday, announced at Disney's upfront presentation that the new season of the popular Star Wars series will arrive in early 2027.

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Along with the announcement, Dawson also introduced a behind-the-scenes reel that gave fans a glimpse into the making of season two.

The first season of 'Ahsoka' premiered in August 2023 and received a strong response from viewers on Disney+. The show regularly featured in Nielsen's top 10 original streaming series during the release of its episodes.

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According to the publication, work on the second season began in early 2024. However, Lucasfilm later slowed down its live-action Star Wars projects. In the last 18 months, only 'Skeleton Crew' and the second and final season of 'Andor' have released as live-action Star Wars shows.

Meanwhile, actor Hayden Christensen is set to return as Anakin Skywalker in season two. 'Game of Thrones' actor Rory McCann will also join the cast as Baylan Skoll, taking over the role after actor Ray Stevenson passed away in May 2023 following the completion of season one filming.

The first season also featured actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, Eman Esfandi, Evan Whitten, Genevieve O'Reilly, and Lars Mikkelsen.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Carrie Beck, and Colin Wilson. (ANI)

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