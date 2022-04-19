Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday said his upcoming action drama "Bholaa" will release on March 30, 2023.

The film, directed by Dharmendra Sharma, also stars Tabu as a cop.

Also Read | Before Dunki, Did You Know Shah Rukh Khan Nearly Worked With Rajkumar Hirani in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots? Here's What Happened!.

"Bholaa" is the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit "Kaithi", which was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

"Proudly announcing my next venture 'Bholaa', releasing on March 30th, 2023," Devgn tweeted.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Wedding: New Pictures From the D-Day Show RK Pledging Rs 12 Lakh to Bridesmaids.

The original film revolved around an ex-convict (played by Karthi) who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and drug mafia.

"Bholaa" is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series Films, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures.

Devgn is currently awaiting the release of his directorial "Runway 34", which features him alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Rakul Preet Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)