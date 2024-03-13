The makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer De De Pyaar De 2 announced the film's release date on Wednesday. The movie will commence shooting in June of this year. It will be released on May 1, 2025, coinciding with International Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn Reunites With Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan for Sequel of His 2019 Rom-Com, Film To Release in May 2025!

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the movie makers, Luv films and T series films mentioned, "De De Pyaar De 2 will release on 1st May 2025. The film is directed by @anshul3112, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan & @gargankur82 and written by @tarun.j.85 & Luv Ranjan." Ajay Devgn Is the ‘Hottest’ Singham As He Goes SHIRTLESS To Reveal His Sexy Toned Body in Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

De De Pyaar De is a 2019 romantic comedy film produced by Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The film, directed by Akiv Ali, also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. The film follows the story of 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife. The story sheds light on Ajay's backlash for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids and the complexities that come with it.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's work, he dons the hat of a football coach in Boney Kapoor's Maidaan. The movie revolves around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to India through football. Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of Maidaan was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. The movie is all set to be released in theatres in April 2024.