It's official! Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, and Luv Ranjan team up again for De De Pyaar De 2. Ajay Devgn returns for the sequel to his 2019 romantic comedy. Set to hit screens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. As per the official statement, filming kicks off this June. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Luv Ranjan. T-Series shared the exciting update on their official social media handle. Ajay Devgn Is the ‘Hottest’ Singham As He Goes SHIRTLESS To Reveal His Sexy Toned Body in Latest Insta Post (View Pic).

T-Series' Official Announcement For De De Pyaar De 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luv Films (@luv_films)

