Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming Tamil crime thriller film 'Thunivu' unveiled the track 'Chilla Chilla' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, producer Boney Kapoor shared a poster of the song with the caption,"#ChillaChilla is finally here to rule your playlists like a BOSS! Song out now."

Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vaisagh, and Ghibran, the song is penned by Vaisagh.

The lyrical video of the song shares glimpses of Ajith Kumar's massy avatar in colourful clothes and earrings and also some behind-the-lens moments from the making of the song.

Soon after the makers unveiled the track, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Class aana song," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Goosebumps"

Helmed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor 'Thunivu' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Pongal 2023.

'Thunivu' marks the third collaboration of director H Vinoth, Ajith Kumar and producer Boney Kapoor after "Nerkonda paarvai" and "Valimai".

Ajith was last seen in an action thriller film 'Valimai' which received mixed responses from the audience. He will be also seen in director Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film.

Meanwhile, producer Boney Kapoor's next production, a period sports entertainer film 'Maidaan' stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

