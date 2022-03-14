Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Ahead of her 29th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt has headed for a fun holiday with her sister Shaheen.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, Shaheen posted a picture of her sister and wrote, "As you can see we're very happy to be on holiday."

She also posted a happy selfie of them together, followed by a serene picture of a beach.

Alia also posted Shaheen's pool picture on her Instagram Story with a sticker that read, "today's view."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's international spy thriller 'Heart of Stone'.

She will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Alia is also awaiting the release of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' which will also feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. (ANI)

