Twenty Five Twenty One had a very eventful weekend. A lot of thing happened in these two episodes that will alter the narrative in a big way now. For the uninitiated, Twenty Five Twenty One is an ongoing Korean drama running on TVN in South Korea and on Netflix globally. The series has been the window to the 90s as it travels from 1998 to 2021 and fans are lapping it up. Baek Ye-jin and Na Hee-do's 'will they won't they' chemistry is striking a chord with many so are the other important characters in the show. Finally, after so many episodes, a few things that the fans have been waiting for has happened and today we will talk about these turning points. From Business Proposal to You're Beautiful, 5 Accidental Kisses In KDramas That Are Plain Absurd! (Watch Videos).

#The Confession

We obviously can't start the list without this. It would be safe to call it a superbly written confession scene. Baek Ye-jin finally says what's in his heart to Na Hee-do when he professes his love for her. He tells her he doesn't need rainbow as he is in love with her. Na Hee-do, who has been a bit conflicted about her feelings for him, seems a bit taken aback and says she doesn't think her feelings for him are as strong. Instead of feeling heart-broken and sulky, Baek Ye-jin understands it!

It's like the Indian film Jab We Met when Geet asks Aditya, "Tujhe mei bahut pasand hu na?' (You really like me right?) and Aditya replies, "Tum mujhe bahut zyada achi lagti ho, par woh mera mamla hai." (Yes I do, but that's my problem). So wholesome!

"You always lead me to do what's right, and to a good place." Find someone who makes you feel like this. No green flag can be greener than this. 😭 I love Hee do and Yijin's relationship so much 😭#TwentyFiveTwentyOne #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp9 pic.twitter.com/Kymb8mRcFS — zee base⁷ (@zygmaund) March 12, 2022

#Foe turned friends

Go Yu-rim and Na Hee-do's bitter equation also got a turn for good. In episode nine, Yu-rim looks for ways to avoid Hee-do because she knows she betrayed her online friend. But it does soften her attitude towards Hee-do. But when the latter gets into a fight with a few girls to defend Yu-rim's financial situation, Yu-rim lets the cat out of the bag. They become friends and their bond deepens.

#Beach love

TVN had teased fans of Twenty Five Twenty One with a beach trip of the entire gang. Finally, it happened in episode 10 where Baek Ye-jin plans a trip with all of them. It was the perfect bonding time where friends spoke about their troubles in life with each other. Friendships are so pure!

Twenty Five Twenty One, Episode 10 (2022) pic.twitter.com/rWhiQemO3N — daisy han ²⁵²¹ (@kdramadaisy) March 13, 2022

#No beach love?

The beach trip was obviously fun and one of the memorable moments in Na Hee-do's life. Yet the older her doesn't remember it all. In the present day, she tells her daughter she has no memory of the trip. Is she faking it or is there something wrong with her memories? We will know soon. Nam Joo-hyuk's Eyes Are Just Gorgeous; Here're 5 Pictures Why We Think So.

Na Heedo: Nothing lasts forever. They all flow away. And that's not always a bad thing. Twenty Five Twenty One is hitting us home. We all have those memories that we thought would last forever but it's not because it's life 😭😭😭 #TwentyFiveTwentyOne #TwentyFiveTwentyOneEp10 pic.twitter.com/oZERIWUCrE — kdrama tweets (@iconickdramas) March 13, 2022

#The churn

Everything that happened in these two episode has set the narrative for the next. While the friends bond further and go on dates, something among these situations ruin their lives as well. The events of these two episodes will perhaps finally establish why Na Hee-do and Baek Ye-jin don't become the endgame in the coming ones. Tears are guaranteed though!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2022 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).