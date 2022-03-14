Florence Pugh was amongst the many celebrities who attended the BAFTA Awards 2022. The Black Widow actress was clicked sporting two delightful looks in black and pink and each had a dramatic element attached to it. Pugh kept it simple and subtle this time, not opting for any elaborative designs or sequinned fabrics. While one may find her choice of attires boring, we believe it was well-conceptualised and perfect for her body type. The outfits weren't your usual red carpet staple and that was a breather in itself. Yo or Hell No? Kristen Stewart's Sheer Black Maxi Dress by Chanel.

For the main awards ceremony, Florence Pugh picked a black and pink outfit from the house of Carolina Herrera. It was a smart mini blazer dress with a pink chiffon long train attached to it. The actress further paired her attire with delicate diamond jewellery and a pair of black heels to go with. She kept her makeup extremely subtle with mauve lips, blushed cheeks, winged eyeliner and hair tied in a bun. Yo or Hell No? Jennifer Lopez in Elie Saab for 'The Tender Bar' LA Premiere.

Florence Pugh at BAFTA Awards 2022

Florence Pugh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we'd certainly give her an 8/10 for her new red carpet avatar, what are your thoughts about it? Are you impressed by her choice or do you think it was too safe for a red carpet appearance? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Florence Pugh in Carolina Herrera - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

