Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 (ANI): Rumoured Bollywood couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday recently attended producer Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash in Mumbai.

Apart from them, celebs like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and designer Manish Malhotra among others also marked their presence at the event.

Several pictures and videos went viral from the Diwali bash.

Taking to Instagram, actor Madhuri Dixit shared a string of pics from the Diwali bash which she captioned, "Had an amazing time at @bindraamritpal'sDiwali party. Fab catching up with everyone. Happy Diwali!"

In the first picture, rumoured couple Ananya and Aditya could be seen posing with celebrity couple Katrina and Vicky.

In the second picture, Madhuri can be seen posing with filmmaker Karan Johar, the third image shows her with couple Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor. The last picture also shows her with actress Bhumi Pednekar.

Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither of them have confirmed the reports.

The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday. (ANI)

