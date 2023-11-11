A host of B-town stars were seen in attendance at producer Amritpal Singh Bindra-hosted Diwali party. While there are several pictures and videos from the star-studded event that have surfaced online, here are few inside photos from the grand party shared by Madhuri Dixit Nene on Instagram. Ananya Panday–Aditya Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal–Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra–Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Shanaya Kapoor and many others could be seen flaunting their smiles in these pics. Janhvi Kapoor Attends Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Party With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya (Watch Video).

Inside Pics From Amritpal Singh Bindra’s Diwali Bash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

