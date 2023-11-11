There are numerous pre-Diwali parties being hosted and B-town stars are seen serving ethnic glam at those gatherings. The latest pictures and videos that are doing rounds are from Amritpal Singh Bindra’s star-studded Diwali party. A host of Bollywood celebrities were seen in attendance for the occasion. They all amped up the festive spirit in style. Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and many other celebs were seen in attendance. Let’s take a look at the pics and videos of celebs who were seen in attendance at the renowned producer’s Diwali bash. Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and More Celebs Make Stylish Appearances at Film Producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali 2023 Bash (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Katrina Kaif

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Janhvi Kapoor & Shikhar Pahariya

Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Navya Naveli Nanda

Suhana Khan

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Madhuri Dixit Nene

