Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday added Bollywood glamour to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai just before the start of the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening.

The young artiste was chosen to perform at the IPL mega celebrations in Mumbai. With her energetic dance, she definitely excited spectators, especially Bollywood fans.

Ananya's father and actor Chunky Panday, who was present at the stadium, shared a video from Ananya's performance and captioned it, "Absolute electric atmosphere."

Speaking of the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl against KKR.

Hardik Pandya said after winning the toss, "We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come. There might be some early swing; it plays well, so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into a good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks come back, and we have a debutant - Ashwani."

Mumbai Indians are still in the hunt for their first win of the season.

KKR, on the other hand, lost their first encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and won comprehensively against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, and Vignesh Puthur. (ANI)

