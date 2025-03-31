Mumbai, March 31: An FIR has been registered against director Sanoj Mishra for the alleged rape, and assault of a woman. Sanoj is the same director, who offered his next movie to the viral girl from Kumbh Mela, Monalisa. Sanoj Mishra, 45, was caught from Ghaziabad, and was taken into custody after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court.

The complaint is registered by a 28-year-old woman, who alleges that she met Mishra through social media platforms TikTok and Instagram in 2020 while living in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. In her complaint, she stated that the accused allegedly coerced her into meeting him by threatening suicide. She further stated that on June 18, 2021, he took her to a resort in Nabi Karim, drugged her, and sexually assaulted her. Sanoj Mishra Arrested: Director Who Offered Film Role to Monalisa at Kumbh Mela 2025 Detained in Ghaziabad After Delhi HC Rejects Bail in Rape Case.

Director Sanoj Mishra Arrested

#WATCH | Delhi: Sanoj Mishra, the director who offered viral sensation Monalisa a role in his film during the Kumbh Mela, has been arrested in connection with a rape case. The arrest took place after the rejection of his bail application by Delhi High Court. Sanoj Mishra was… https://t.co/qGcc429Yso pic.twitter.com/0uBkLSmvjb — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

As per the complaint, the accused was in a live-in-relationship with the complainant in Mumbai for the past four years. She alleged that she was forced to undergo abortion thrice. The accused is married and lives with family in Mumbai.

He later reneged on his promise to marry her and she filed this complaint. Complainant supported the allegations in her statement u/s 164 CrPC also. During investigation, medical papers related to abortion were collected from Muzaffarnagar. Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Sanoj Mishra in THIS Film! Shooting To Begin Soon (Watch Video).

On Sunday, after intelligence gathering and technical surveillance, the accused was caught from Ghaziabad. The victim also claimed that Mishra took objectionable photos and videos of her, using them to blackmail her into a relationship. Last month, the accused allegedly abandoned her and threatened to leak her private pictures and videos if she filed a complaint against him.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

