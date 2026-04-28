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Agency News Agency News Entertainment News | Ananya Panday Shares Adorable Pictures with Her Pet Dogs Get latest articles and stories on Entertainment at LatestLY. On the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her new film titled 'Chand Mera Dil' , co-starring Lakshya.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday is a proud "mommy" of her three pet dogs.

On Tuesday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared several adorable pictures with her furry ones.

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"Mommy of three only kisses and cuddles and sleeepy babies accepted," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for the release of her new film titled 'Chand Mera Dil', co-starring Lakshya.

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Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Vivek Soni. The teaser of the film opens with the love-filled moments between Lakshya and Ananya.

They were seen spending quality time with each other. With the tagline "Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai," the film hints at a love that's deep, raw, and unapologetically intense.

The love story soon hints at the emotional breakdown, signalling that love isn't enough to carry them through the entire relationship, as the romance grows heavier and more complicated over time.

'Chand Mera Dil' is set to release in theatres on May 22. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)