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TV Agency News Akshay Kumar Announces ‘Wheel of Fortune India’ Season 2; Host Shares Emotional Story of Farah Khan Akshay Kumar has confirmed the return of 'Wheel of Fortune' for a second season on Sony TV. During a special segment, the host shared an emotional anecdote about Farah Khan’s childhood struggles, revealing she had to sell her record player after her father's film failed. Season 2 promises more life-changing wins and inspiring celebrity stories.

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Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has set his return with the 2nd season of the gaming reality show Wheel of Fortune. The actor shared that the show gave him the opportunity to meet people from different walks of life, adding to his repository as an actor. Jacqueline Fernandez Recalls Akshay Kumar’s 'Traumatic' Prank on ‘Wheel of Fortune India' Finale, Promo Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Akshay Kumar Confirms ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 2

The actor said, “The amount of love that Wheel of Fortune has given me knows no bounds. I’ve had the pleasure to meet people from all walks of life. I’ve been a witness to so many perspectives and stories that are unique and incredible”. He further mentioned, “With all this love we are happy to announce that Sony Pictures Networks India and I will be back with another season of Wheel of Fortune. Cheers to much more laughter and many more winners”.

Akshay Kumar Shares Farah Khan Struggle Story

Earlier, on the show, Akshay Kumar had shared an emotional yet inspiring anecdote about ace choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan about a heartbreaking incident from her childhood. He highlighted her deep love for films since childhood, giving everyone a glimpse into her early struggles. Revealing about the incident, Akshay said, “Bachpan se hi Farah ko films dekhne ka bahut shauk tha. Jab tujhe koi film pasand aati thi, toh uska record kharidti thi. Phir inke saath ek haadsa hua inke father ne ek film produce ki thi, lekin woh chali nahi. Uske baad inhe apne saare records bechne pade”. Correcting him, Farah said, “Pehle record player becha tha”. Akshay continued, “Haan, pehle record player becha, phir saare records. Aur aaj dekho yeh itni mehnat karke khud records todti hai”. Farah has often spoken about her childhood days filled with struggle and almost no money post her father's demise. Akshay Kumar Dances in Heels to ‘Laal Pari’ on ‘Wheel of Fortune India’ Finale; Video Goes Viral (Watch)

Farah Khan’s Father Faced Financial Crisis

For the uninitiated, Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan was a former stuntman who later turned filmmaker. He fell into severe poverty after his film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai flopped and a big-budget project collapsed. After facing immense failure, he struggled with alcoholism, which caused intense tension in the household. Wheel of Fortune is available on Sony Entertainment Television and SonyLIV.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).