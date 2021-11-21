Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], November 21 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday, who is currently in Las Vegas shooting for her film 'Liger', went horse riding with her co-star Vijay Deverkonda.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the actor posted pictures in which she can be seen riding a horse. For this fun day, she wore a yellow t-shirt with black pants and a cowboy hat.

"yay or neigh," she added the quirky caption.

On her Instagram Story, she also shared a picture with co-star Vijay Deverkonda as they ride their horses with a scenic landscape in the background.

She wrote, "Howdy Rowdy @THEDEVERAKONDA"

Apart from Vijay and Ananya, boxing legend Mike Tyson is making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger'.

'Liger' has been hogging the limelight ever since its inception but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers of the movie had to pause its shoot.

Ananya also has other interesting projects in the pipeline including 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' and Shakun Batra's untitled next. (ANI)

