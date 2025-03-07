Washington DC [US], March 7 (ANI): The multi-generational family drama television series 'The Way Home' has been renewed for a fourth season by the streaming platform Hallmark+, reported Deadline.

The family drama stars Andie MacDowell, Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams and Sadie Laflamme-Snow in lead roles. The show will conclude its third season today, Friday. The fourth season will debut sometime in 2026, Deadline reported.

Also Read | 'Crazxy' Box Office Verdict - Hit or Flop: Can Sohum Shah's Thriller Beat the Odds and Succeed in Theatres? Find Out!.

The show is created by the mother-daughter duo Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, along with Maryl Reed. Samantha DiPippo, Senior Vice President of Programming at Hallmark Media, was all praise for this mother-daughter duo for their crafted storytelling in the show. She said,

"Our talented writing staff, led by the mother-daughter showrunning team of Heather Conkie and Alexandra Clarke, continues to amaze us as they raise the bar each season. Their carefully crafted storytelling filled with family drama, romance and an absorbing mystery has enthralled the show's passionate fanbase and has made The Way Home appointment television." as quoted by Deadline.

Also Read | 'Mickey 17' Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Last year, as per the outlet, the streaming platform Hallmark found itself in the crosshairs of fans after it announced the popular series was going to migrate from the linear cable network to Hallmark+ for its upcoming third season.

The switch of the broadcast service for the show was not very well received by the fans. They complained that the switch would require them to pay extra to watch the show, reported Deadline. Hallmark reversed its decision a few weeks later.

The Way Home is a Neshama Entertainment production in association with MarVista Entertainment. Executive producers are Conkie, Clarke, Fernando Szew, Hannah Pillemer, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Arnie Zipursky, Marly Reed, Suzanne L. Berger, MacDowell and Leigh.

The series is produced by John Calvert. Mitch Geddes and Jessica Runk serve as consulting producers while Michael Hanley is the executive story editor of the show.

Andie MacDowell, who plays one of the lead roles in the show, has been a part of the film industry for over two decades. The actress gained fame with her role in Sex, Lies and Videotape in 1989. The actress then starred in a series of films, including Green Card, Groundhog Day, Short Cuts, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Unstrung Heroes, Michael, Multiplicity, and The Muse. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)