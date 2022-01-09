Washington [US], January 9 (ANI): Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield revealed that he and Tobey Maguire snuck into theatres on the opening night for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to capture audience reactions to the new film.

According to Deadline, Garfield in an interview with ET said, "I still can't believe it happened. I snuck into a theatre on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask." Not only that but Garfield was watching Spider-Man: No Way Home with the other Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.

Reactions to the Garfield and Maguire reveal in 'No Way Home' had fans losing their minds. While weaving in and out of various screenings, both actors were bound to see some of the theater action while spying.

"I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theatre together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together. And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom [Holland], and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," said Garfield.

Ahead of the film's premiere of 'Spider-Man No Way Home', no one was sure if Garfield was going to reprise his role as the titular hero or if it would just be Toby Maguire and Tom Holland joining forces.

As per Deadline, Garfield spent time denying participation in the film, and pretending he didn't know any information, but now that everyone knows the truth, the actor has been more forthcoming.

While Maguire and Holland got three full opportunities to play Spider-Man, Garfield's run of films was stopped after 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', so 'No Way Home' can be seen as redemption for the 'Amazing' character. (ANI)

