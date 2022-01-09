Shilpa Shetty Kundra has resumed her work in full swing and is currently busy judging India's Best Dancer. The leggy lass who's known for her svelte figure believes in dishing out outfit goals that are too hot to handle. Known for her penchant for indo-western attires and sarees with a twist, in particular, Shetty has often impressed us with her sartorial choices. With the help of her ace stylist, Mohit Rai, she's busy amping up her style quotient and her recent one is no different. Yo or Hell No? Kajol's Red Hot Gown with a Thigh-High Slit by Prabal Gurung.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently stepped out to shoot one of the episodes of her new reality dance TV show. The actress picked a classic Manish Malhotra sequined sarees but with a twist. Malhotra's blingy sarees are in vogue these days and almost every Bollywood beauty, right from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora has shown her appreciation for it. However, Shilpa's choice was a bit hatke as the actress picked a saree with a cape this time. The usual maroon sequined saree was further adorned with a cape which added an extra wow element to this already pretty design.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra for India's Best Dancer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa's very same saree was earlier worn by famous fashion influencer Masoom Minawala for her Cannes Film Festival appearance in 2021. The influencer had then chosen an ivory coloured saree and amplified its ethereal look on an international platform. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

Masoom Minawala at Cannes Film Festival 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Shilpa's new #ootd certainly gets a round of applause from us for being so traditional yet distinct. But while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too boring now? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

