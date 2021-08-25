Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): It was a nostalgic Wednesday for actor Anil Kapoor as his film 'Humara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' completed 21 years of its release.

Taking to Instagram story, Anil recalled how late producer D Ramanaidu helped his brother Boney Kapoor by handing over the film to him.

Also Read | Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Trailer Starring Mohit Raina, Konkana Sen Sharma Launched at The Gateway of India With a Tribute to Frontline Workers!.

"The film has rightfully always been Rama Naidu's. It should have been a Suresh production film, but I am so grateful to them for giving it to Boney and helping him in a big way..forever grateful to Naidu Saab... #21YearsofHamaraDilAaapkePaasHai," he wrote.

Reportedly, Boney's production house was going through a rough phase and it was Naidu who decided to take a step backwards and hand over his film to the former.

Also Read | Roohi, Bell Bottom, Mumbai Saga – 5 Best Opening Weekend Collections Of Hindi Theatrical Releases During Pandemic.

'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai', which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonali Bendre, was helmed by Satish Kaushik. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)