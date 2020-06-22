Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Motivating people to stay fit, ever-young actor Anil Kapoor on Monday shared his video running on a race track with full energy.

The 63-year-old actor put out a video on Instagram wherein he is seen running on a sprint race track. In the video, Anil is seen racing as he gets instructions and motivation by an instructor to push harder and run in full speed, amid a bright sunny afternoon. The 'Malang' actor is seen sporting red T-shirt black jogging pants with a matching cap and wearing gloves amid as protection gear from the coronavirus.

Along with the video, Kapoor wrote, "Back at it!#startingagain #mondaymotivation @yohanblake @movevo.fit @marcyogimead"(with a running athlete emoji).

With the video hitting Instagram, the video got viewed by more than 75k followers with celebrity followers showering words of appreciation in the comments section.

Shilpa Shetty commented, "#fitness #goals @anilskapoor " with two thumbs up and clapping emojis.

Meanwhile, daughter Rhea Kapoor also praised her father in comments saying, "Dad "(with a smiling emoji).

Lately, Anil Kapoor has been quite active on social media and has been updating her fans about his activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, the ever-young actor, upping his selfie game further, tried his hands-on the timer selfies and posted his very first timer selfies on social media. (ANI)

