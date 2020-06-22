Sonu Nigam and Bhushan Kumar have been at loggerheads for quite a few years now. Time to time, we read reports that the two have mended their bond. But, after what transpired today, that seems like the last thing to happen. Sonu threatened to expose Bhushan, going to the extent to saying that he will release the video of a certain Marina Kuwar. The information about the woman named Marina is limited on the internet. Sonu Nigam Threatens Bhushan Kumar That He'll Expose Marina Kuwar Video, Netizens React! (Read Tweets).

Marina is a model-actress. She has appeared in episodes of CID and Aahat and a few others. She has also done a few modelling projects. In 2017, reports suggested that Marina will be playing the lead in the Hindi remake of the film, Million Dollar Baby, alongside Akshay Kumar. "Working with a star like Akshay Kumar is like a dream come true, the journey from modelling to acting has been a major struggle but I have never given up and I am confident I will soon be recognised," Marina had told the media. But the movie did not move beyond this. There has been no update on the front. Sonu Nigam Threatens to Expose Bhushan Kumar, Recalls the Time The T-Series Honcho Asked His Help to Save Him From Abu Salem and Mentions a 'Marina Kuwar' Video.

Marina dated TV actor Mayur Verma. The two broke up in 2016. After which, they were reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 9. Marina, reportedly featured in a task on the reality show, where she had to secure Prince Narula and Rushabh Sinha.

Check Out Some Instagram Posts Of Marina Kuwar:

She Is A Fitness Enthusiast

She Is Friends With Mayur Verma

Here Are A Few Pictures Of Her

The name dropping is sure to send shockwaves across the industry. Marina might also open up to the media now that her name is trending on the internet. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates.

