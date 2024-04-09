Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 9 (ANI): After 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series 'Amrapali' in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh.

Ankita Lokhande has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated and glamorous 'nagarvadhu'.

Also Read | Amrapali First Look Out! Ankita Lokhande To Play A Royal Courtesan in Sandeep Singh’s Upcoming Series (View Poster).

Taking to Instagram, Sandeep Singh treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, "Presenting @lokhandeankita as #Amrapali, the epitome of strength, grace, and resilience. This captivating series delves into the untold saga of the royal courtesan, revealing her journey filled with emotions and challenges. Stay tuned for this grand spectacle, produced by @officiallegendstudios The series marks the much-awaited comeback of the musical maestro @ismaildarbarofficial."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5iE0xdRR21/?

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan Turns 76! Amitabh Bachchan Pens a Heartfelt Birthday Note for His Better Half In His Blog.

The series will encapsulate her journey from being an imperial courtesan to choosing to become a Buddhist nun. It will capture a gamut of emotions and vicissitudes experienced by Amrapali, who finally renounces all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee.

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh said, "Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the strongest characters in the history of India. I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' She is just right for the role as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, as she is also a great dancer. Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali."

Ankita Lokhande said, "I have received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in my film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' because of which I have been getting film offers with strong performance-oriented characters. But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations."

Music composer Ismail Darbar said, "After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas,' 'Amrapali' will be the most challenging musical journey for me because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and the divinity of Amrapali."

"Amrapali" is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.

Meanwhile, Ankita is currently receiving appreciation for her performance in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is a cinematic portrayal of one of India's most influential and controversial figures during the Indian Independence struggle, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, revered as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Directed by actor Randeep Hooda, who also essays the role of Savarkar. The film promises to be more than just a biopic; it's an epic and daring retelling of India's armed revolution for independence.

Produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda, & Yogesh Rahar. Co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty.

Starring Randeep Hooda and Amit Sial was released on March 22 in two languages - Hindi and Marathi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)