Actress Ankita Lokhande has been roped to star in a series based on royal courtesan Amrapali by filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who produced the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. According to a statement, Sandeep is all set to showcase the life of the royal dancer from the Republic of Vaishali in ancient India. Ankita has been roped in to portray Amrapali, the celebrated nagarvadhu. Ankita said that she has received immense appreciation across the globe for playing Yamunabai in the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, because of which she has been getting “film offers with strong performance-oriented characters". Ankita Lokhande Feels Bigg Boss Is No More a 'Personality' Show – Here's Why (Watch Video).

She added, “But I need to choose wisely, and yes, after Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, it's Amrapali. I will be making a few more good selections soon. Amrapali will be a surprise for me and the audience. I hope to live up to their expectations.” The series will tell the dancer's journey from being an imperial courtesan to becoming a Buddhist nun. It will capture the emotions experienced by Amrapali, who finally gives up all luxuries and adopts celibacy as a Buddhist devotee. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Review: Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Film Fails to Impress the Critics.

Ankita Lokhande In And As Amrapali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANDEEP SINGH (@officialsandipssingh)

Sandeep said that Amrapali was known for her beauty and grace and was one of the “strongest characters in the history of India”. Calling her a “right fit”, he added: “I could not see anyone but Ankita Lokhande, who has surprised everyone with her spectacular performance in my film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She is just right for the role, as she has all the attributes of a charming princess and a nagarvadhu, and she is also a great dancer.”

“Ankita emotes beautifully through her eyes, which will capture the essence of Amrapali.” Music composer Ismail Darbar will be doing the score for the series. He said that after the Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, Amrapali will be the most challenging musical journey for him. Darbar said, “Because this story is about a dancer who, disheartened with life, adopts spiritualism. There will be ten songs of various hues capturing the opulence and divinity of Amrapali."

Amrapali is being presented by Sandeep Singh and produced by Legend Studios.

