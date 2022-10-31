Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher wished his son Sikandar Kher with a sweet birthday note.

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Uunchai' actor dropped a string of pictures along with a caption.

Anupam shared a cute picture of Sikander from his childhood.

The next picture features the mother-son duo Kirron Kher and the birthday boy.

Another image of 'Sooryavanshi' actor portraits.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy birthday dearest @sikandarkher! May God give you all the happiness in the world. Wishing you a Long and healthy life! You have grown to be a nice human being. You are a wonderful actor too. May all your forthcoming projects be hugely successful! Love and prayers always!"

Sikander is Kirron Kher's son from her ex-husband, Gautam Berry, a Mumbai-based businessman, to whom she was married for five years.

Talking about the work front, Anupam Kher is busy shooting for his films 'Emergency' and 'The Signature'. He will also be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 11 this year.

Apart from this, he is super happy to be a part of the Telugu drama 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', which is headlined by Ravi Teja.

Apart from these, Anupam will also be seen in 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay'. Being directed by Ashok G, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' also stars Sai Manjrekar and Ila Arun.

Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' marks the film debut of Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.(ANI)

