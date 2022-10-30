Midsommar star Florence Pugh is all set to headline the psychological thriller The Pack with Swedish actor-director Alexander Skarsgard of Big Little Lies fame directing and co-starring in the film. It is being billed as one of the hottest packages at next week's American Film Market.. The cameras are expected to roll in March next year, reports Deadline. The film follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania – Emmy Nominee Jackson Harper Added to the Cast of Paul Rudd’s Marvel Movie.

When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. According to Deadline, Jennifer Fox will produce the original script written by Rose Gilroy. The project has echoes of the Fox-produced thriller Nightcrawler.

Director Skarsgard is a Golden Globe and Emmy winner for Big Little Lies. His credits include The Northmen, in which he starred and produced; The Legend of Tarzan, The Little Drummer Girl and the upcoming Lee, opposite Kate Winslet. He is also set to reprise his Emmy-nominated role in Succession in the fourth season of the series. Florence Pugh, who was in the news during the Venice Film Festival because of her feud with 'Don't Worry Darling' co-stars Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, also has Dune: Part Two' in the pipeline.

