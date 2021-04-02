Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): A day after veteran actor Anupam Kher announced wife Kirron Kher is undergoing treatment for blood cancer, the actor shared an inspirational post about the 'miracle of a sunrise in the darkness'.

The 'Saraansh' actor took to Instagram and posted a video of sunrise as he can be seen travelling on the roadside in his car.

The video features first rays of the rising sun, shining amid dark blue sky, beautifully painting the horizon with golden hues. Along with the short clip, Kher wrote an inspiring quote about the miracle of a sunrise.

He wrote, "We can only appreciate the miracle of a sunrise if have waited in the darkness," and added a smiling emoticon.

The motivational post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 21 thousand views within an hour of it being posted.

Scores of fans of the 'Hotel Mumbai' star chimed into the comments section, wishing him a good morning.

Earlier on Thursday, Kher shared a health update about his wife and actor Kirron, stating that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and is currently 'undergoing treatment'.

The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and released a statement which was from Anupam and his son Sikandar. The actor revealed that Kirron is undergoing treatment for the disease and 'will come out of this stronger'.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Kher will soon be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'.

This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

Apart from 'Happy Birthday', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)