New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, who is currently in South Korea, on Wednesday went out for lunch with "Squid Game" star Anupam Tripathi.

The "Dobaaraa" filmmaker shared a picture of Tripathi on his Instagram Stories.

"#Ali from #SquidGame @sangipaiya @netflix.in #seoulfood," Kashyap captioned the photo.

The filmmaker is in South Korea for the ongoing Busan International Film Festival. He serves as a directing mentor for the Malaysian Development Lab for Fiction Feature Films (mylab) initiative at the film gala, which closes Friday.

On his Stories, Kashyap also shared a couple of photographs of their lunch spread at a Seoul-based restaurant.

Tripathi, who shot to international fame after his performance as the soft-spoken and gullible migrant worker Ali Abdul in Netflix Korea's hit series "Squid Game", also took to his Instagram page to share a picture with one of his "favorite directors" from India.

"Simply amazing moment for me :-) I just had an meeting with one of my favorite film directors from India in @anuragkashyap10 thank you sir for this short but awesome meeting with you (sic)," the New Delhi-born actor wrote.

Tripathi, who moved to South Korea in 2010 to attend the Korea National University of Arts, last year told PTI in an interview that he is open to starring in projects from India as long as they are good stories with well-written characters.

