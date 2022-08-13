Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 (ANI): Actor Anushka Sharma, who will be seen essaying the role of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in 'Chakda Xpress', is super excited to see women playing at the Indian Premier League.

After reports surfaced that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set aside a window for the first-ever edition of women's Indian Premier League (IPL) in March 203, Anushka took to Instagram to express her happiness.

"Finally," she wrote.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the board has made changes to its women's domestic cricket calendar to make way for women's IPL.

The women's season that generally goes on from November to April has been advanced by a month, with the season set to begin on October 11 with T20 competition and end in February 2023 with an inter-zonal ODI competition.Since 2018, BCCI has been organising the Women's T20 Challenge.

What started as a one-off exhibition match between two teams in the first season is now a three-team competition. Many players from outside India have also joined the competition. But despite this, the clamour to have a much bigger competition just like men's IPL is growing among players and fans for a while.

Earlier in February this year, Ganguly had stated that the women's IPL would be held next year.

"We are at the level of formulation to have a full-fledged WIPL. It is certainly going to happen. I strongly believe that next year i.e. 2023 will be a very good time to start a full-fledged women's IPL which will be as big and grand a success as men's IPL," Ganguly said.

Owners of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and Barbados Royals, The Knight Riders Group have expressed their interest in getting involved in the tournament and owning a women's IPL team. The inaugural edition of the women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which is scheduled to happen alongside the men's tournament later this year will feature three teams, including Trinbago Knight Riders owned by Knight Riders Group.

BCCI is expected to hold a discussion on matters related to women's IPL at its annual general meeting in September this year. Much of the planning around the tournament will be around sale of its media rights. (ANI)

