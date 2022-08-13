Kareena Kapoor Khan's over-the-top Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is one of the most memorable and loved roles from the actress's career. The Bollywood diva herself finds it unbelievable that even after 21 years of the film's release the character is still relevant amongst all age-groups. Kareena Kapoor Khan Inspires Fans To Continue Working Out Amid the COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post).

Kareena's character Poo is not only known for her taste in fashion but also one liners such as "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahi dekha", 'P.H.A.T - Pretty, Hot And Tempting' and "Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago. Not fair" among many others.

Asked if she feels that Poo deserves a movie to herself, Kareena, in conversation with IANS, said: "Oh God! Like I think now this character is so relevant with this generation more than it was then."

Kareena talks about what makes the character, which comes from Chandni Chowk in New Delhi and then moves to London with her sister essayed by Kajol and brother-in-law played by Shah Rukh Khan, have such a massive fan following. "I think for the way she is, the way she talks, the kind of millennial Gen-Z kinda words that she uses connect somehow." Laal Singh Chaddha: Find Mona Singh’s Casting As Aamir Khan’s Mother ‘Problematic’? Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump Also Did Something Similar!

The 41-year-old actress added: "So, I think it is because of that more than anything else. Let's see a film someday, who knows." Kareena's latest release is Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan. The film is an adaptation of Tom Hanks' iconic movie Forest Gump. It also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2022 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).