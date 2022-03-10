Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma congratulated India's veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who equalled the tally of most wickets in the ICC Women's World Cup, on Thursday.

For the unversed, Sharma's next film 'Chakda Xpress' is inspired by Goswami's life and journey.

Also Read | Yo or Hell No? Jacqueline Fernandez in a Picchika Saree for ‘Bachchan Pandey’ Promotions.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor shared a clip of the 39-year-old achieving this feat against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022 at Hamilton.

Goswami took the record-tying wicket in the last over of the innings against the White Ferns. Goswami knocked Katey Martin over. With the wicket, Goswami became the joint-highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup history, joining Lynette Ann Fullston at the top with 39 scalps.

Also Read | Rege-Jean Page Steps Out With His Ladylove Emily Brown for a Date Night.

Anushka wrote, "Congratulations @jhulangoswami on becoming the joint-highest wicket-taker in ICC women's world cup history."

'Chakda Xpress' traces Jhulan's inspirational journey as she moves up the ladder despite the hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)