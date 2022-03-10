It's time Bollywood ladies stopped obsessing over their hand-painted organza sarees. These sarees from the house of Picchika are everyone's favourite currently and for all the right reasons. From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taapsee Pannu, these ladies are smitten by this new Jaipur-based brand and Jacqueline Fernandez has just reserved a place in the same list. Yes, it's not the first time when the Sri Lankan beauty has tried a piece from this designer label but it's certainly a different take. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Her All Gucci Co-ord Set.

Jacqueline Fernandez who started with her promotion of her next, Bachchan Pandey recently, picked a stunning, colourful saree from the house of Picchika. With Holi being a week away, Jackie's colourful saree was just the right inspiration we needed. The saree was further adorned by the traditional 'Tamba' Gota wire and it certainly enhanced its look by ten folds. The Attack actress further kept her styling simple by pairing it with dangler earrings and a bracelet with a few finger rings. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, shimmery eyelids and well-defined brows completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Anita Dongre for Atrangi Re Promotions.

Jacqueline Fernandez for Bachchan Pandey Promotions

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Jacqueline's #ootd certainly gets a thumbs up from us, what are your thoughts about it? Are you in love with her six yards or is it too basic and/or dull for your taste? We'd love to hear your thoughts on this. So go ahead and drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Jacqueline Fernandez in a Picchika Saree - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is dull

