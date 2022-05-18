Nawazuddin Siddiqui has walked the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and shared pictures on social media. He along with Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Shekhar Kapur, Ricky Kej, Prasoon Joshi are representing India at the 75th film festival. The men looked totally dapper as they hit the red carpet in style. Cannes 2022: From Deepika Padukone to R Madhavan, Celebs Who’ve Strutted the Red Carpet in Style (View Pics).

Nawazuddin Siddiqui And Others On 2022 Cannes Red Carpet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)