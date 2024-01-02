Actor Arjun Kapoor has started the New Year off on a hopeful note.

He took to Instagram and shared a video of getting a brand-new tattoo. The Ki & Ka actor wrote, "For only from the ashes of who we were, can we rise to become who we are to be. #RisingFromTheAshes #Inked #2024" Arjun Kapoor Gets Inked! Actor Gifts Himself a Fierce Tattoo As He Enters 2024 (Watch Video).

In the video, he can be seen sporting his inked calf, which reads RISE, an inspiration from a phoenix. He was also seen in conversation with the tattoo artists.

Check Out Arjun’s New Tattoo:

Soon after he dropped the video, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Abhishek Bachchan dropped a raising hands emoji. "Wow that is beautiful!!! That is so you!" a fan commented.

Another user wrote, "Love that Phoenix @arjunkapoor."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun was last seen in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's dark comedy film Kuttey alongside actors Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana Praise Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi-Starrer Film.

He will be next seen in an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.