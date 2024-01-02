While many partied the night away, Arjun Kapoor marked the New Year with a permanent inscription on his skin. He dropped a video on Instagram showcasing a stunning tattoo on leg of a soaring bird, wings outstretched with the word 'Rise' etched below. The powerful clip, coupled with the cryptic hashtag #RisingFromTheAshes, has fans speculating about the deeper meaning behind his artistic choice. Arjun Kapoor Chills With GF Malaika Arora and Dad Boney Kapoor in Europe, Shares Pics From the Vacay!

Check Out Arjun Kapoor's New Tattoo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

