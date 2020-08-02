New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Just load the snack trays, guys! Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Sunday recommended few fun movies that are in for a perfect watch on Friendship Day.

The day is the right time to rekindle the bond with our 'partners in crime' and so are many Bollywood celebrities choosing their own ways to express their love to their friends.

Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a retro-style video montage that had posters of many Bollywood movies, which are widely appreciated for defining the theme of friendship.

"#ArjunKapoor recommends Friendship Day special," he wrote, as the 35-year-old actor suggested movies, starting from '3 idiots' to 'Sholay' to 'Dil Chahta Hai' to 'Rang De Basanti' to 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and to 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'.

Earlier in the day, scores of Bollywood celebrities, including Kajol, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and others recalled fond memories with their friends on social media to mark the occasion.

Actor Kartik Aaryan also shared the song 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' from his movie 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' and marked it as "Friendship Anthem" on his Instagram post.

While 'Raazi' actor Vicky Kaushal also shared a throwback picture with his batchmates to celebrate the Friendship Day.

He posted a monochrome collage picture with his batchmates from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology on Instagram. 2005 batch, as cited in his captions.

Celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, the day is perfect to stir that settled friendship one more time. (ANI)

